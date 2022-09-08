S. Muoio & CO. LLC Sells 717 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGS traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $158.03. 626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,227. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 0.85. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $203.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.61.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

