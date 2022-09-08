SAFE DEAL Market Capitalization Achieves $3.64 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $50,335.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,508.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.45 or 0.05227906 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001722 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00869350 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016194 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Coin Profile
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,099,437 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,295 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.
Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL
