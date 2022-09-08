SafeBlast Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $735,802.92 and $171,368.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00653995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00275405 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005647 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017334 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

