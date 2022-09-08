SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading Up 20.2% Over Last Week

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $6,406.18 and $5.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00165318 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000147 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

