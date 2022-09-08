Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $244.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,688,689.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,688,689.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,855,744 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $153.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $150.48 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 283.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

