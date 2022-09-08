Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.00 million-$614.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $594.77 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. Samsara has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $31.41.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC grew its position in Samsara by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

