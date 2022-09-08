Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.34

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and traded as high as $25.20. Saputo shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 300 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SAPIF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Saputo Price Performance

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

