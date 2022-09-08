Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as high as $118.76 and last traded at $117.62, with a volume of 13162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.90.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.31.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

