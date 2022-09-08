Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th. This is an increase from Saunders International’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Saunders International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

About Saunders International

Saunders International Limited engages in the design, construction, and maintenance of bulk liquid storage facilities, tanks, and road and rail bridges in Australia. The company also manufactures precast concrete products for transport infrastructure projects; and provides a range of specialized services for the maintenance of commercial, industrial, and marine infrastructure and assets.

