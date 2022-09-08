Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,010 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 9.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 4.58% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $477,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after buying an additional 195,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after purchasing an additional 208,580 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,470,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,463,000 after buying an additional 281,812 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.46. 20,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

