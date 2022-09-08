Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Scorpio Gold Trading Down 10.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

