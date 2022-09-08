Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Price Down 6.5%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.98 and last traded at $57.17. Approximately 22,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 547,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

