Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Reaches $2.10 on Top Exchanges

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00010878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $74.83 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,022.6% against the dollar and now trades at $648.65 or 0.03361916 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00856769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016875 BTC.
Seedify.fund Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,655,802 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Seedify.fund Coin Trading
