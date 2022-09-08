Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Down 5.6%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 80,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,474,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on SENS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

