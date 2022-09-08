Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,058 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 87,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $177.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

