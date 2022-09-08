Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 579.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone stock opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

