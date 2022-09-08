Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,235 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AbbVie by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

