Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

