Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,543 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $98,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $31,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

