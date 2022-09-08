Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 410.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,505 shares of company stock valued at $79,338,753 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

