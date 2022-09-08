Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $21,098,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock worth $5,226,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

MTB opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

