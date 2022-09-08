Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1,829.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

Edison International Profile



Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.



