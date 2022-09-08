Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

