Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,578,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.