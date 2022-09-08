Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $196.29 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $170.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

