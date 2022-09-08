Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

JNJ opened at $164.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

