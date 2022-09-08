Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,235 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

AbbVie stock opened at $138.71 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $245.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.04.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

