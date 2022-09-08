Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,094 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 64.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

