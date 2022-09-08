Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,536,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $211.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.02 and its 200 day moving average is $217.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

