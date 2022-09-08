Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 59,248 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,248 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

