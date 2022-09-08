Shabu Shabu Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.09 Million (KOBE)

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular exchanges. Shabu Shabu Finance has a market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance was first traded on October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shabu Shabu Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

