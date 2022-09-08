Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.97

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.97 and last traded at C$33.49, with a volume of 587099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJR.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$38.00 price target on Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.80.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.13.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

Shaw Communications Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.