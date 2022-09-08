Siacoin (SC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.53 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $207.25 million and $4.53 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Nano (XNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004524 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001183 BTC.
- Banano (BAN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 51,976,822,992 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
