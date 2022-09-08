SIBCoin (SIB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.00

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $19.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.62 or 0.08465606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00191315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00027247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00296893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00774158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.94 or 0.00636701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001250 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

