Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives $100.00 Average PT from Analysts

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSLLF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Siltronic to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €96.00 ($97.96) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €110.00 ($112.24) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $64.25 on Thursday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

