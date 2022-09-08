Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 2,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating) by 270.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.