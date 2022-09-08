SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $46.55 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $46.55 million and $4.55 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030157 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00091268 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00041739 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004124 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,256,582 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | InstagramThe official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

