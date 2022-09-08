SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.00

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 14983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

SkyWest Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 3.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 42.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after acquiring an additional 989,747 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SkyWest by 33.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in SkyWest by 8.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

