SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 6.7%

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 3,449,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,472,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on SNDL to $3.56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded SNDL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Rowe upgraded SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $431.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in SNDL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SNDL by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,532,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481,759 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SNDL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SNDL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SNDL by 3,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 957,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

