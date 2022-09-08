SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 6.7%

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 3,449,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,472,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on SNDL to $3.56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded SNDL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Rowe upgraded SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.
SNDL Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $431.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SNDL
SNDL Company Profile
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SNDL (SNDL)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.