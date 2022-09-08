Snowball (SNOB) Price Reaches $0.0301 on Top Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Snowball has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $154,960.79 and approximately $117.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,846.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.18 or 0.06786146 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00868574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016152 BTC.
Snowball Coin Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,153,005 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
