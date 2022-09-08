Snowball (SNOB) Price Reaches $0.0301 on Top Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Snowball has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $154,960.79 and approximately $117.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,846.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.18 or 0.06786146 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00868574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,153,005 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

