Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.67. 59,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 206,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.76.
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.
Solaris Resources Stock Up 4.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$765.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97.
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
