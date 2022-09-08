Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.67. 59,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 206,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$765.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe bought 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,200. In other news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe bought 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,200. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$51,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 162,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,510,826.80.

(Get Rating)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.