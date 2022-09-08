SonoCoin Price Tops $0.0270 on Exchanges (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $762,822.36 and approximately $48,908.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,700.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,141.52 or 0.05969833 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00878607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016070 BTC.
About SonoCoin
SonoCoin’s total supply is 117,465,404 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io.
Buying and Selling SonoCoin
Receive News & Updates for SonoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SonoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.