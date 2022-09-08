Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.91) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s previous close.

Sovereign Metals Stock Performance

SVML stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £115.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.62. Sovereign Metals has a one year low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65).

