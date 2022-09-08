Space Cow Boy (SCB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $977.00

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,332.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00038573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00134650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022762 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

