SpaceChain (SPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $10,423.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Basilisk (BSX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
SpaceChain Coin Profile
SPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.
SpaceChain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
