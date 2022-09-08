Spaceswap SHAKE Hits Market Capitalization of $156,951.38 (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market cap of $156,951.38 and approximately $25,902.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be bought for about $206.79 or 0.01070942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,508.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.45 or 0.05227906 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00869350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap SHAKE

