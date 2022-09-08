Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $1.36. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 967 shares traded.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

