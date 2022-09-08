SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is ERn Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.51 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

