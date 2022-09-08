SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.90. 295,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,083,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

