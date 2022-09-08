Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Spire has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of SR opened at $70.06 on Thursday. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 50.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

